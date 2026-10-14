Lithuania plans to seek the designation of the GRU of the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — as a terrorist organization over its alleged involvement in attacks on civilian infrastructure in Europe. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said this on October 14.

Necessary evidence

As Anadolu Agency reports, Budrys said in an interview with LRT Radio that investigations and court proceedings must establish evidence of a direct link between the attacks and the GRU before the initiative is advanced.

According to him, if such a designation is made, Lithuania will regard people who served in or are connected to the GRU as individuals who support or facilitate terrorism.

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Possible restrictions

The minister said this could restrict GRU-linked individuals' access to Lithuanian companies, financial institutions and the country's territory. Budrys accused the agency of attempting to intimidate European societies through attacks on civilian infrastructure and stressed the need to hold those responsible accountable.

He also called on European Union states to take action against the GRU during this week's meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

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