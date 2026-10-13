Lukashenko claimed that Latvia had attacked itself

Belarus’s self-proclaimed president, Alexander Lukashenko, denied the Minsk regime’s involvement in an attempt by an armed group to breach the Latvian border in early October 2026 and accused Latvia of staging the incident.

According to Lukashenko, the provocation was allegedly organized by the Latvian side itself with the aim of obtaining additional funding from the European Union. The Belarusian dictator also stated that the border fortifications erected by Latvia are ineffective, but at the same time claimed that they are being built to prepare for “aggression” against Belarus.

Source: Zerkalo.

On October 6, at the border between Latvia and Belarus, armed and camouflaged men escorted at least 20 migrants during an attempt to illegally cross the Latvian state border. The incident was reported by Latvian Interior Minister Janis Dombrava and the country’s armed forces.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga stated that the incident on the Latvian-Belarusian border is part of a broader aggressive strategy by Russia and the Belarusian regime. According to him, Moscow and Minsk continue to test Europe’s security, using migration, in particular, as a tool of pressure.

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