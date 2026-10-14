In Singapore, the government technology agency GovTech, together with Google DeepMind, is developing a system to detect fraud involving artificial intelligence directly on devices in real time. Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo announced the initiative at Singapore International Cyber Week, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Detecting manipulation on the device

According to Teo, the technology is intended to identify signs of manipulation at an early stage in order to protect potential victims from losing money or credentials. She added that users’ private messages should remain on their devices.

The minister noted that combating fraud has become more difficult because criminals use AI. She stressed that a scam may begin on social media, continue in a messenger app and a phone conversation, and end with a money transfer through a financial institution. Therefore, in her view, the protective mechanisms of different organizations should be interconnected.

GovTech and the Singapore Police Force already use AI in the Scam Analytics and Tactical Intervention System. Every day, it checks and assesses more than 600,000 websites, spending only seconds on each one, and counters about 20,000 malicious sites every month. The system has also been expanded to suspicious mobile numbers and online platforms.

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Preparing for quantum risks

Separately, Teo spoke about measures to prepare for risks associated with quantum computing. According to her, sufficiently powerful quantum computers may in the future break some of the cryptographic protection used for financial transactions, confidential communications and digital systems.

In June, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore issued guidance on transitioning to quantum-safe solutions for owners of critical information infrastructure. They are expected to complete the migration by 2031. For other organizations, Singapore plans to issue recommendations so that they move toward quantum-safe migration by 2035.

The authorities will also launch the Quantum-Safe Kickstarter Grant program to test quantum-safe solutions in real-world conditions. Priority will be given to owners of critical information infrastructure. The program will run from November 1 to October 31, 2027, and each supported pilot project will last no more than six months.

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