Luria projected to defeat Kiggans in Virginia — The Hill

Former Democratic U.S. House member Elaine Luria is projected by Decision Desk HQ to defeat incumbent Republican congresswoman Jen Kiggans in the election in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, United States. As The Hill reports, at 9:50 p.m. Eastern Time, with 73% of votes processed, Luria was leading her opponent by six percentage points.

A rematch after the 2024 election

Luria and Kiggans already competed for this seat in 2024. At that time, Kiggans challenged Luria, who had previously represented the district in the House of Representatives for two terms.

Kiggans supported key initiatives of President Donald Trump, including the SAVE America Act. Luria, in contrast, publicly criticized the president and was part of the original membership of the House commission that investigated the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

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The pre-election situation in the district

In the 2024 presidential election, Trump defeated Kamala Harris in this district by less than one percentage point. At the same time, Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, won here by an eight-point margin in 2025.

On the eve of voting day, a Christopher Newport University poll gave Luria a slight lead: 46% of likely voters were prepared to support her, compared with 43% for Kiggans. Another 10% were undecided, while 2% chose another candidate. Campaign finance reports also showed that Luria raised more funds than the incumbent congresswoman.

Both candidates are U.S. Navy veterans, and Luria also owns a small business. Virginia’s 2nd District includes the Virginia Beach area and has one of the country’s largest concentrations of military population.

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