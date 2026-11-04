Democrats won a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives in the November 3, 2026 midterm elections, according to projections by CNN and CNBC. According to The Hindu, this will give the opposition an opportunity to block President Donald Trump’s legislative initiatives and launch extensive investigations into his administration during the final two years of his presidential term.

Battle for the Senate

Republicans began Election Day with a 53–47 seat advantage in the Senate. Democrats needed to gain four net seats to take control of the upper chamber of Congress. At the time of publication, they had taken two seats from Republicans, but the final outcome of the Senate battle remained uncertain.

In South Carolina, Democrat and pediatrician Annie Andrews was projected by media outlets to defeat Darlene Graham, who was backed by Trump. Graham was appointed to the seat of her brother, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, after his death in July. In North Carolina, former Governor Roy Cooper defeated Trump’s chosen candidate.

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Republican losses in the states

Democrats also retained important Senate seats in Georgia, where Jon Ossoff was reelected, and in New Hampshire, where Chris Pappas became the first openly gay person elected to the Senate. In Indiana, Democrat J.D. Ford defeated Republican Congresswoman Victoria Spartz in a district where Trump led his opponent by 17 percentage points in 2024.

In Georgia, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms won the gubernatorial election, becoming the first Black woman elected governor in U.S. history. She ended a 24-year period of Republican control over the state’s governorship. At the same time, Trump-backed Byron Donalds won Florida’s gubernatorial election, while Republican Ashley Moody retained her Senate seat.

A White House representative told AFP that the president’s inner circle was determined and that Trump would confront the “radical left” regardless of the voting results. In a podcast released on November 2, Trump said he would veto bills, but acknowledged that he could eventually reach an agreement with Democrats.

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