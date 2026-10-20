In Poland, Minister of the Interior and Administration Marcin Kierwiński announced that he had filed reports with the prosecutor's office concerning TV Republika, its president Tomasz Sakiewicz and other journalists from the channel. As RMF24 reports, the reports were filed on Monday, and the minister disclosed this on Tuesday on the social network X.

What prompted the reports

Kierwiński stated that the reports to the prosecutor's office were related, among other things, to what he described as incitement against police officers, insults directed at them and the spreading of defamatory claims. Earlier, the minister said that the reports also concerned suspicions of defamation and insulting police officers, calls to refuse to perform official duties, inducing the disclosure of information about law enforcement officers' private lives, as well as influencing official actions.

According to the minister, people who insult police officers, seek to pressure them or use violence against them should stand trial. He also noted that some actions were not taken immediately in order not to escalate the situation surrounding the protests near the Constitutional Tribunal.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reaction from police leadership

Police Chief Commander General Inspector Marek Boroń announced that he would appeal to the prosecutor's office to demand action in cases in which the rights of law enforcement officers had been violated. In a letter to police officers, he wrote that he was responding to a wave of hatred online, including insults and the public humiliation of a female police officer while she was performing her official duties.

Demonstrations by right-wing groups are taking place in front of the Constitutional Tribunal building in connection with a political dispute surrounding the institution. During one of the rallies, a female police officer was attacked, RMF24 reports. She was injured and hospitalized.

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