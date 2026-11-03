Spanish Transport Minister Óscar Puente has announced his intention to resign following two fatal railway accidents that occurred in the country this year. He did not name an exact date for leaving office, Der Spiegel reports.

Minister's statement

Speaking before lawmakers, Puente said that a transport minister in a country such as Spain cannot remain in office after two accidents of this scale in less than a year. According to him, he temporarily continued to perform his duties in order to deal with the consequences of the latest disaster and take measures.

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Two accidents in a year

Last Wednesday, two high-speed trains collided in Spain's central region of Castilla-La Mancha. The accident killed 69 people. In January, near Adamuz in Andalusia, a high-speed train derailed and collided with an oncoming train. Forty-six people were killed then.

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