The International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, has found former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte fit to stand trial in a case involving crimes against humanity linked to his anti-drug campaign. As Al Jazeera reports, the judges concluded that the 81-year-old defendant is able to understand the charges against him and participate in the proceedings.

Findings of medical experts

The court stated that independent medical experts examined Duterte and found him mentally capable of understanding the evidence and discussing his defence with his lawyers. The court chamber also found that the defendant can effectively exercise his right to a fair trial.

Earlier, Duterte's defence sought to have the case terminated on medical grounds. His lawyers argued that, due to severe memory loss, he is unable to absorb new information or reliably recall past events. The judges also rejected a request for his release from custody.

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Charges and hearing date

Duterte is charged with murder and attempted murder over his alleged involvement in dozens of killings. He denies the charges, saying that he ordered police to act only in self-defence during the anti-drug campaign. If found guilty, he faces the maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The trial is scheduled to begin on November 30. Duterte, who served as president of the Philippines from 2016 to 2022, was arrested in the Philippines in March 2025 and transferred to the ICC headquarters in The Hague after a lengthy investigation. Last month, he appeared in person at the ICC for the first time.

According to national police data, more than 6,000 people were killed during the anti-drug campaign, while human rights groups estimate the death toll at up to 30,000. Prosecutors say police and government-linked groups carried out dozens of killings on Duterte's orders.

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