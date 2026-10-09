In Poland, 63.5% of respondents opposed a possible meeting between President Karol Nawrocki and Vladimir Putin, president of the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, during the December G20 summit in Miami. RMF24 reports on the results of a study conducted by the Institute for Market and Social Research IBRiS on behalf of the newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

Poll results

Nearly 30% of respondents supported a meeting between the Polish president and the Russian leader. Another 6.8% of survey participants had not decided on their position.

The study was conducted on October 2–3, 2026, using the CATI method — computer-assisted telephone interviews. It involved 1,072 respondents.

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Former ambassador’s comment

Arkadiusz Żegocki, Poland’s former ambassador to the United Kingdom and Ireland, commenting on the results for Rzeczpospolita, said that most Poles clearly assess Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the imperial nature of the Kremlin’s policy, and the threat Russia poses to regional security.

In his view, the willingness of about one-third of respondents to allow such a meeting may indicate a belief that channels of communication should be maintained even with an adversary.

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