In Palestine, in the occupied West Bank, one Palestinian was killed and more than 20 people were injured during an attack on olive harvesters. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry called the actions war crimes, Anadolu Agency reports.

Attack east of Tulkarm

According to the ministry, the attack took place between Burqa and the Ramin Plain east of Tulkarm. Ali Hassan Yasser al-Bazari, 44, was killed. Several victims sustained severe gunshot wounds, according to the ministry.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry claims that Israeli forces and settlers fired at farmers, beat them and prevented them from reaching their land. According to the ministry, ambulance crews attempting to reach and evacuate the injured also came under attack.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Detention of medics

The ministry reported the detention of three paramedics and a volunteer. It claims that ambulance crews had their vehicle keys confiscated and medics were forced to leave the scene.

The Foreign Ministry called on the international community to fulfill its “legal and moral obligations” and ensure international protection for Palestinians. It also demanded that Israel be compelled to stop the attacks and that the perpetrators, those who protect them, and instigators be held accountable.

According to the ministry's assessment, attacks on Palestinian farmers have increased since the start of the olive harvest season in early October, including beatings, crop theft and the destruction of trees.

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