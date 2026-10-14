Video recording device found on Australian Navy ship — The Guardian

A video recording device was found aboard the Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Leeuwin in Cairns, Queensland. Australia's Department of Defence said it became aware of the discovery on October 11, 2026, while the vessel was in port.

The incident was referred to the Joint Military Police Unit, and the defence department is cooperating with civilian law enforcement agencies. The ministry said it takes the matter seriously and does not tolerate unacceptable behaviour in any form.

The ship remained in port

HMAS Leeuwin remained in Cairns to facilitate the investigation and provide immediate support to crew members. The department stressed that people's wellbeing is a priority, but declined to provide further details because of the investigation and the need to protect the privacy of those affected.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Guardian reports this. The publication notes that the defence department did not specify the exact location of the device on the ship.

Senator's statement

On the same day, Senator Jacqui Lambie said in the Senate that she had received a message from a former Navy service member. According to her, hidden cameras were allegedly found in women's showers on HMAS Leeuwin, and the vessel allegedly did not go to sea while checks were being carried out.

Lambie also relayed claims that video footage may have been uploaded to the internet before the cameras were discovered. These claims by the senator were not separately confirmed by the Department of Defence. The department also did not directly answer questions about whether a person involved may have been identified, other similar cases at Navy facilities, or the possible online distribution of the recordings.

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