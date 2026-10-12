On the Italian island of Sardinia, near the town of Urzulei, a large-scale rescue operation is underway to free a 31-year-old caver who was trapped under rubble at a depth of 10 meters on October 11. The entrance to the cave was blocked by a landslide on Sunday afternoon.

More than 30 mountain and cave rescue specialists, along with firefighters, are working to clear the debris by hand. Rescuers have managed to establish contact with the man: he is alive and conscious, but remains trapped under additional rock debris.

Source: dpa News Agency

Earlier, 12 teenagers and their coach found themselves trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand. Volunteers from around the world (including Ukrainian divers) traveled there to assist in the rescue operation. Elon Musk also proposed his own plan to rescue the children.

Read us on