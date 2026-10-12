Suspects in the arson of a Starlink station have been detained in Poland — Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the arrest of suspects in the arson of a Starlink satellite communication ground station. The incident occurred last month in the village of Wola Krobowska.

Tusk stated that the suspects were detained by German police at the request of Polish authorities.

"At the request of Polish authorities, German police detained two Turkish citizens suspected of setting fire to the Starlink station in Mazovia. This is yet another act of hybrid warfare. Those responsible for the sabotage will be held accountable by the Polish justice system,” he said.

He posted this on his X account.

Prime Minister Tusk announced the detention of 18 more people following attacks on schools in Poland — Interia.

Prime Minister Tusk called for tougher sanctions against Russia — Anadolu Agency.

Tusk announced a two-year plan for governing the country during wartime — Interia

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