In Nigeria, the federal government said it has completed or nearly completed the upgrade of 4,434 primary healthcare centres across the country. The agency’s executive director and chief executive officer, Muyi Aina, announced this at a quarterly briefing of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency in Abuja, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

3,526 facilities handed over to state authorities

According to Aina, work has been completed at 3,526 facilities, which have been commissioned and handed over to state authorities and local governments. Work is still ongoing at another 908 sites.

The official noted that the upgraded facilities are located in all 36 states and in almost every local government area. He explained that before the reform began, the agency assessed the condition of the primary healthcare centres and found it unsatisfactory.

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According to Aina, existing access to healthcare, distance, alternative service providers and available care options were considered when selecting facilities for upgrades.

Solar systems and an online dashboard

The agency plans to provide one Level 2 primary healthcare centre in each ward and establish 8,800 Level 1 facilities across the country. According to Aina, the number of Level 2 centres has increased by 59% compared with March 2024. At the same time, 53% of the 27,000 facilities with which the agency actively works are functional.

Level 2 centres are being equipped with reliable electricity supply, solar systems, water supply and sanitation infrastructure. The agency has also launched a geocoded real-time information dashboard on its website, which can be used to find the nearest centre and view the services available there.

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