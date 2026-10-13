Ofer Winter accuses Netanyahu of neglecting security — Jerusalem Post

In Israel, Ofer Winter, leader of the Israel’s People party, accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of focusing on weakening political rivals ahead of the elections instead of security issues. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing Winter’s statement.

Criticism of supplies to Gaza

Winter called on the head of government to focus on reducing the share of aid trucks entering the Gaza Strip every day. According to him, these supplies are “protection money” for Hamas.

The politician also accused the government of failing to counter the spread of illegal weapons in the country and called for increasing the number of people serving in the Israel Defense Forces. He made these statements in response to reports that Netanyahu had called for continued political attacks on his party.

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Fight for right-wing bloc votes

According to the publication, during a meeting with lawmakers from the Likud party, Netanyahu called for more active voter mobilization in the party’s traditional support regions. He also spoke of the need to regain about three Knesset seats which, in his view, the right-wing bloc is losing to Winter’s party and the Reservists/Economic Party list led by Yoaz Hendel and Yaron Zelekha.

Likud fears the impact of Winter’s party on the right-wing bloc, including a possible scattering of votes among small right-wing political forces that may fail to cross the electoral threshold.

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