Poll shows tie in South Carolina Senate race — The Hill

In South Carolina, United States, Republican Darline Graham and Democratic Party candidate Annie Andrews each have 48% support among likely voters in the race for the US Senate. The Hill reports the results of a joint poll by The New York Times and Siena.

Poll data

The survey was conducted from October 19 to 26 among 707 South Carolina voters. The margin of error is 4.3 percentage points. At the same time, in a general choice between a Democratic and Republican candidate, 51% of respondents said they would support the Republican, while 43% would support the Democrat. Another 6% would choose another candidate or were undecided.

Among survey participants, 73% said they would almost certainly or at least likely vote next Tuesday. Another 22% reported that they had already voted early. Three percent said they were unlikely to vote or would not vote at all, while 2% gave no answer or were undecided.

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Funding and party support

According to AdImpact, Republicans have increased spending to support Graham to more than $20 million in recent weeks. She was appointed to complete her brother's term and, as The Hill notes, had difficulty raising money during the campaign. According to Federal Election Commission filings as of October 14, Graham raised $1.2 million, while Andrews raised $23.8 million.

US President Donald Trump visited the state to support Graham, including last week. The Republican National Committee also said that Trump is due to return to South Carolina on Thursday, a few days before the midterm elections.

According to the nonpartisan forecaster Decision Desk HQ, Graham has a 67% chance of winning. At the same time, South Carolina has not elected a Democrat to the upper chamber of Congress since 1998.

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