Pakistani security forces reported that 12 people were killed during an attempt to infiltrate from Afghanistan across the border in the Kurram area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Naib Subedar Hidayat Aman, a 40-year-old resident of Ghizer district, was killed in the exchange of fire.

Attempt to cross the border

As The Express Tribune reports, the Pakistani military's ISPR press service said that on October 10, troops detected the movement of a group approaching the international border from Afghan territory.

According to the ISPR, Pakistani troops thwarted the infiltration attempt. The agency also said that Afghan Taliban positions opened fire in support of the group. The ISPR described the 12 people killed as khawarij and Afghan Taliban.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements by Pakistan's military

The ISPR accused the Taliban regime in Afghanistan of not preventing a terrorist organization from using Afghan territory, as well as of facilitating cross-border terrorism. These claims represent the position of the Pakistani military side.

Pakistan's military also reported a clearing operation in the area to search for other members of the group. President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces for thwarting the attempt to infiltrate across the border.

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