In Cyprus, George Pamboridis is gaining increasing support in the race for the DISY nomination for the presidential election. His main rival remains former DISY leader Averof Neofytou. Cyprus Mail reports this after party leader Annita Demetriou withdrew from the race.

Support for Pamboridis

Party MP Michalis Ioannides, whom the publication describes as a close ally of Demetriou, declared his support for Pamboridis in a Sunday interview with Kathimerini. According to Politis, former foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides is also expected to support Pamboridis.

Reporter named former deputy social welfare minister Anastasia Anthousi among those expected to join his supporters. Local media also reported that Harris Georgiades, Loucas Fourlas and Ionas Nicolaou, who had previously been considered possible third candidates, may support Pamboridis. According to media reports, many party members believe that a third candidacy would benefit Neofytou.

Demetriou's reaction

In a social media post, Pamboridis said he seeks to unite the party base and called on supporters to turn the page. At the same time, local media reported tensions surrounding Neofytou: his critics believed that the politician's reluctance to rule out running in the election without party support was a tactic to pressure Demetriou.

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Demetriou herself, speaking on Sigma, dismissed rumours of blackmail, calling them slanderous and shameful for those spreading them. She explained that she made the decision on Thursday evening to break the deadlock and ensure party unity. According to her, Pamboridis tried to dissuade her from taking this step.

DISY called Demetriou's decision a responsible step and said that she had put the collective interest above personal ambitions. The party also urged its representatives to avoid speculation, petty comments and personal insults.

Candidates must collect the signatures of at least 500 party members, including 100 members of its supreme council. A vote of all DISY members is scheduled for November.

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