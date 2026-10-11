In Saudi Arabia, following an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, reportedly carried out by the Houthis, at least 12 people were reported killed and more than 300 injured. The attack was condemned by representatives of a number of countries and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, The Jerusalem Post reports.

International reaction

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the Houthis’ actions a blatant violation of international law and said that attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure are unacceptable. He expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed support for its sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure, calling for their immediate cessation and for conflicts to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry described the attack as a serious violation of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and a threat to regional security, civilians, civilian infrastructure and air traffic.

The attack was separately condemned by Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

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Statements by the United States and the UN

US President Donald Trump told reporters that Washington would consider joining Saudi strikes against the Houthis. According to him, the United States only recently learned of the attack and may make a decision quickly.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the attack, saying it demonstrates disregard for the lives of civilians. Guterres said he was deeply shocked by the deadly attack, which, according to reports available to him, killed 12 people and injured hundreds of civilians. He stressed that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international law and must cease immediately.

Position of Yemen’s council

Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Saudi-backed Presidential Leadership Council, called the attack criminal and said that the security of Saudi Arabia and Yemen is interconnected. He also reaffirmed his intention to continue Operation Dawn of Yemen, aimed, according to him, at ending the threat he described as terrorist and restoring state institutions.

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