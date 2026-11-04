Pistorius explained how Germany will work with the Trump administration

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that it is still too early to say how the results of the U.S. midterm congressional elections will affect Donald Trump’s policies. At the same time, Berlin does not plan to change its approach toward Washington and will continue to work with the current U.S. administration. Germany also intends to maintain contacts with both parties in Congress.

According to the minister, it is still unclear exactly how President Donald Trump will react to the election results and whether they will influence his future decisions. “We’ll have to wait and see what to expect now. It depends somewhat on what the U.S. president plans to do after these elections. We don’t know that,” Pistorius said.

At the same time, he noted that the results of the congressional elections do not automatically mean a change in the U.S. administration. Trump and his team remain in power, so Germany plans to continue cooperating with them. “For us, this means that we will continue to cooperate on the basis of trust with an administration in which nothing has changed and which will remain in power for another two years. But just as in the past, we will seek close contact with the Democrats. That goes without saying,” the minister noted.

Pistorius also emphasized that Germany has been operating amid uncertainty regarding U.S. policy for several years now. According to him, Berlin is accustomed to responding to such changes but does not intend to abandon its own priorities because of them. “We adapt to this and respond in a tried-and-true way, namely: we stay the course, refuse to be thrown off track, and fulfill our responsibilities. And we will continue to do so, regardless of the outcomes,” the German defense minister emphasized.

Separately, Pistorius congratulated the U.S. Democratic Party on the results of the midterm elections. He called their victory in the House of Representatives and the Senate historic. “This is a historic victory for the Democrats in the House of Representatives and the Senate,” the minister stated.

Thus, despite the shift in the balance of power in Congress, Germany currently sees no reason to reconsider its cooperation with the Trump administration. At the same time, Berlin plans to maintain ties not only with Republicans but also with Democrats. Pistorius made these remarks on Wednesday, November 4, during the Berlin Security Conference.

In the U.S., the White House posted a message on social media platform X stating that President Donald Trump remains the head of state. The post appeared on Wednesday, the day after the midterm elections, in which the Republican Party suffered significant losses.

President Donald Trump stated that he does not plan to reshuffle his cabinet after the Democrats gained control of the House of Representatives and the Senate following the midterm elections.

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