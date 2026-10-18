South Korea will continue efforts to restore inter-Korean dialogue with Pyongyang and achieve peaceful coexistence with North Korea. This was stated by Prime Minister Han Son-suk, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Yonhap.

Seoul's plans

According to the head of government, Seoul will seek to create the groundwork for resuming talks that have remained stalled for a long time. She stated her intention to open a path for dialogue between South and North Korea, as well as to hold talks on peace and shared prosperity.

Han Son-suk called the division of the Korean Peninsula a reality and noted that the pain of displaced people and separated families still remains. She stressed that efforts to achieve peaceful coexistence between the two Koreas cannot cease.

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Previous steps toward contacts

South and North Korea signed the Panmunjom Declaration in April 2018 in the truce village of Panmunjom. The two Koreas formally remain at war, as the 1950–1953 Korean War ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

Change in approach

After taking office in June 2025, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung changed the policy of the previous administration of Yoon Suk Yeol. Steps aimed at restoring communication channels included ending loudspeaker broadcasts against North Korea and banning activists from launching anti-Pyongyang balloons into North Korean territory.

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