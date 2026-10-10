Police in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have warned citizens about liability for participating in unlawful gatherings, vandalism, violence and breaches of public order. Law enforcement officials said they would act in accordance with the law against individuals who attack security forces or buildings, or pose a threat to people’s lives and property.

Instructions for protests

As The Express Tribune reports, police issued written operational instructions on responding to unrest and protests. They state that damage to state institutions, buildings and property will not be allowed during demonstrations.

Law enforcement officials called on residents to remain calm, comply with the law and not yield to the influence of those provoking unrest. Special measures are to be introduced to protect police stations, government buildings, banks, petrol stations, commercial centres and main roads. Protests and related actions are also planned to be recorded on video for possible subsequent legal proceedings.

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Discussion of constitutional options

The warning came amid tensions between the federal authorities and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government over the security situation in the province, including terrorism, as well as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party’s march to Islamabad. The federal government is considering constitutional response options, including the imposition of governor’s rule or a state of emergency in the province.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed the overall political and security situation, including the deterioration of law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Provincial Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also briefed the president on the security situation. The federal cabinet is to consider the situation in the province and the available constitutional options at a meeting on Sunday.

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