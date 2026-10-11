Trump announced the start of an energy truce between Ukraine and Russia

On October 11, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the start of an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. According to him, both sides agreed to a ceasefire regarding energy facilities.

“As of this moment, an ENERGY CEASEFIRE is in effect in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Both sides have agreed. Do not violate it! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump wrote.

However, in the statement, the U.S. president did not specify the duration of the ceasefire or exactly which facilities the agreement would cover. Meanwhile, Kyiv and Moscow have not issued any statements on this matter.

Source: Truth Social

Earlier, Zelenskyy responded harshly to Musk’s calls for him to step down.

Zelenskyy also outlined a condition for holding presidential elections in Ukraine.

Prior to this, Elon Musk, following Trump’s lead, criticized Zelenskyy.

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