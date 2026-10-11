Man who threatened Tusk and planned attack detained in Poland — Interia

In Poland, police detained a man who, according to Interior and Administration Minister Marcin Kierwiński, threatened Prime Minister Donald Tusk and planned an attack on him. Interia reports. Tusk thanked the services for their swift and decisive action.

Report of a possible attack

Earlier, Polish services received a report about a possible attempt on the lives of Tusk and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. Jacek Dobrzyński, spokesperson for the minister-coordinator of the special services, said the information had been passed to the police.

According to unofficial information from Polish media, the report concerned contacts with a radical organisation that allegedly sought people willing to carry out an attack using firearms.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Special services involved in the case

Karolina Gałecka, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Interior and Administration, said that the report was passed to the police through the State Protection Service. At the instruction of Kierwiński and Tomasz Siemoniak, the minister-coordinator of the special services, a meeting was held with representatives of Interior Ministry units, the police, the State Protection Service and the Internal Security Agency.

TVN24 also published the text of the report. It stated that the applicant had contacted one of the radical organisations through social media and was looking for people willing to carry out an attack using firearms. The report also mentioned that the applicant had allegedly spoken with a man named Krzysztof about weapons, hatred of the government and a planned mass murder.

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