The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering removing Kimberly Guilfoyle from her post as US ambassador to Greece. As The Hill reports, citing The Wall Street Journal, senior administration officials are discussing her future, and the president’s decision is expected soon.

According to the WSJ, wealthy Greek businessmen may have paid for Guilfoyle’s private jet flights and luxury accommodation. The publication also reports that the diplomat allegedly used her position to lobby for their business interests.

State Department review

According to the WSJ, the US State Department’s inspector general is examining whether Guilfoyle accepted gifts or services from private businesspeople. The publication cited a person familiar with the matter.

During the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, Guilfoyle allegedly spoke about her connections with wealthy Greek businessmen. According to an audio recording reviewed by the WSJ, she sought to obtain an invitation from an American businessman to a dinner honoring Eric Trump. In the recording, she said she could “give you the whole world” and make “a hell of a lot of money” for her interlocutor.

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Contacts with Greek businessmen

The review is focused on the diplomat’s relationship with two influential Greek entrepreneurs. One of them is Alexandros Exarchou, the CEO of construction company Aktor Group. Guilfoyle said she flew with him to Davos on a private jet.

The WSJ previously wrote that Guilfoyle encouraged governments in Southeastern Europe to purchase billions of dollars’ worth of US natural gas through Exarchou’s company. She also spoke of plans to travel to Paris with Greek shipping magnate Nikolas Tsakos, who, according to the publication, later paid for her stay at the Four Seasons Hotel George V.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy in Athens told the WSJ that Guilfoyle diligently complied with State Department ethical requirements and gift-reporting rules.

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