Hurricane Simon made landfall near Playa Perula in the Mexican state of Jalisco on October 11 as a Category 3 storm. According to The Rio Times, citing Mexican media, wind speeds reached approximately 205 km/h.

Port closures

Authorities closed ports in the states of Michoacán, Guerrero, Colima and Jalisco. The publication noted that restrictions on port operations may delay commercial shipments while the storm continues.

Mexican financial markets remained open on October 12, unlike in most South American countries, where it was a public holiday. According to the publication, on October 9 the Mexican peso fell 1.17% against the dollar, while the S&P/BMV IPC stock index rose 1.63% to 66,049 points.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Earthquake in Panama

Meanwhile, Panama continued to assess damage after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake that occurred on October 9 in Herrera province. The country's Ministry of Education canceled classes nationwide until the end of the day.

According to early reports, residential buildings, roads, hotels and churches were damaged, while a multi-story building collapsed in the resort town of Playa Venao. Tremors were felt in Colombia and in San José, the capital of Costa Rica; minor injuries and no fatalities were reported.

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