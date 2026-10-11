Airstrikes hit the artisanal Al-Aqeedat gold mine in Sudan’s River Nile state on October 10. According to The Rio Times, citing Sudan Tribune, dozens of miners may have been killed in the strikes, while at least 20 others were taken to the Al-Ansari market for assistance.

Strikes near the Egyptian border

Miner Mergani Malik told Sudan Tribune that unidentified military aircraft carried out more than five strikes on gold-mining sites in the North Wadi area. The Al-Aqeedat mine is located near the Al-Ansari market, not far from the Egyptian border.

According to Malik, the final number of those killed and injured has not been established. He also said that after the strikes, thousands of miners fled into the mountains, where there is no drinking water. Sudan Tribune reported that mine workers posted videos and photographs of victims from the scene.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Similar attack in June

The area had already come under attack on June 16 and 17. At the time, Radio Dabanga reported that aircraft suspected of belonging to Egypt attacked mines about 20 kilometers from the border; the raids were accompanied by a ground operation. According to survivors, more than 50 Sudanese miners were killed in June.

In June, the Egyptian army acknowledged conducting a campaign against drug smuggling, irregular migration, and illegal gold mining near the southern border. At the same time, no one claimed responsibility for the October 10 strikes, and Sudanese authorities had not commented on the reports as of that evening.

According to Sudan Tribune, more than two million people in Sudan are employed in artisanal gold mining. The sector has grown significantly since the war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces began in April 2023.

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