In Warsaw, police are carrying out actions provided for by law at the building of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal. As Interia reports, the basis was information provided by a tribunal judge about possible threats to the life or health of judges and employees of the institution.

Report of a possible threat

Warsaw police stated that the judge’s report also referred to a risk of a breach of public order. Law enforcement officers stressed that they are carrying out their legal duties with respect for the independence of the Constitutional Tribunal and within the scope of their powers.

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According to police, the actions of officers are aimed at fulfilling duties established by law, including ensuring safety and public order. The department noted that these actions do not constitute interference in the tribunal’s activities as an institution.

Appeal by the prosecutor general

Poland’s General Police Headquarters also reported that on Friday it received correspondence from the prosecutor general requesting special attention to the security of the Constitutional Tribunal. The reason cited was ongoing protests around the institution’s building.

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