Police Scotland said it had received information and was carrying out active inquiries into the presence of Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Ghislaine Maxwell at Balmoral, the king’s private estate in Scotland.

Police statement

This was reported by The Guardian, citing a police statement. The force said its active inquiries into this information were ongoing.

The information concerns the time Epstein, Mountbatten-Windsor and Maxwell spent at the estate. The Guardian also noted in its subheadline that Maxwell was present during the visit.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

What is known

The available text of the report contains no details about the nature of the information received by police or the progress of the inquiries. It also provides no information about the results of these actions.

The Guardian article, prepared by Press Association, was published on October 30, 2026. The publication stated that, at the time of publication, details were expected to emerge later.

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