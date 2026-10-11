In Poland, police received information about a possible assassination attempt on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. This was reported by Jacek Dobrzyński, spokesperson for the minister-coordinator of special services. According to him, the relevant services have already taken measures in this case. The information concerns a possible threat, not a confirmed assassination attempt.

Police report

As Interia reports, information about the possible threat was received by police. The report concerns two members of the Polish government: the head of government and the head of the defence ministry.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Meeting of services

A meeting of officers from the Internal Security Agency, police and the State Protection Service is due to take place later on Sunday. Dobrzyński also reported the planned meeting. The published information describes the threat as possible. It contains no data confirming that an assassination attempt was carried out.

It has also not been specified what measures the services took. The report does not provide the results of the meeting, as it has only been planned.

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