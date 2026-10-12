US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker called at the Warsaw Security Forum in Poland for modernizing the Alliance’s military infrastructure to move troops and equipment from Western to Eastern Europe. According to him, it is in the east of the continent that a possible future conflict can be expected, Politico Europe reports.

Review of the US presence

Whitaker’s statement came amid Washington’s review of the number and deployment of US troops in Europe. The diplomat named outdated military bases, fuel supply chains and arrangements for stationing US servicemembers among the issues requiring attention as part of this review.

Whitaker stressed the importance of military mobility and moving resources from west to east. He also stated that Europe ranks fourth among Washington’s strategic priorities, after US homeland security, the Western Hemisphere and the Pacific region.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Call to allies

The ambassador did not announce any decisions on redeploying or withdrawing US forces. At the same time, he noted that the United States is reviewing its global commitments in order not to spread military resources too thin. According to him, US President Donald Trump wants allies to be capable rather than dependent on Washington.

Whitaker also criticized countries that do not meet their defense spending commitments. In particular, he said that he had delivered a tough message to Czech political leaders: Czech defense spending this year amounts to about 1.8% of GDP, below NATO’s current 2% benchmark.

European Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius, speaking in the same discussion, said there was a need to reduce Europe’s military dependence on the United States, including by developing counter-drone systems, satellite communications and surveillance capabilities. Polish presidential adviser Marcin Przydacz called on Western European allies to increase defense spending and stressed that NATO, rather than the EU, should be responsible for Europe’s collective defense.

Read us on