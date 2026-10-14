In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected former Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar’s claim that on the morning of October 7, 2023, he could not contact the head of government because he did not have his personal phone number.

Netanyahu’s response

As the Jerusalem Post reports, Netanyahu said that Bar saw warning signs on the night of October 7 but did not call him. According to the prime minister, the former Shin Bet chief had the number of his “red phone” and could have used it immediately, as security service chiefs do.

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Netanyahu also said that Shin Bet security officers who are constantly near him could have contacted him within minutes. He questioned how many lives could have been saved if Bar had called in time.

Claims in the lawsuit

Bar’s lawsuit, according to the outlet, states that the prime minister did not call the Shin Bet chief back and did not intervene even after the mass killing began. The parties’ claims concern the circumstances of contact on the morning of October 7, 2023.

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