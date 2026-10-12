Chinese Premier Li Qiang will take part in the opening ceremony of the 140th China Import and Export Fair, known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, China. He will also attend events related to the fair and deliver a keynote speech.

Statement by the Ministry of Commerce

Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yadong announced the premier's planned participation, ECNS reports. The outlet's report was published on Monday, October 12, 2026.

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The China Import and Export Fair is also called the Canton Fair. The event referred to in the ministry spokesperson's statement will be the 140th edition of this fair.

Dates and venue

According to He Yadong, the 140th Canton Fair will run from October 15 to November 4. It will be held in Guangzhou, the administrative center of Guangdong Province in southern China.

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