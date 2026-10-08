Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in Singapore on October 8 that talks between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on a code of conduct in the South China Sea are moving forward, despite persisting differences.

As Anadolu Agency reports, Marcos said this during the 24th Forbes Global CEO Conference. According to him, the parties are working very diligently on the code of conduct and making good progress.

Disputes over wording

At the same time, the Philippine president acknowledged the complexity of the talks. He noted that even the definitions of ordinary words had become a subject of dispute. Marcos also expressed concern that an error by a sailor or military servicemember could trigger a situation that gets out of control.

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Marcos arrived in Singapore the previous day for a five-day visit aimed at strengthening economic cooperation and attracting investment in promising sectors. His program includes talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and a visit to the Singapore Nuclear Research and Safety Institute.

Talks have lasted for years

ASEAN and China adopted a non-binding declaration on conduct in disputed waters in 2002, but negotiations on a substantive agreement have continued for many years. Manila has repeatedly accused Chinese vessels of dangerous maneuvers against Philippine ships, while Beijing maintains its maritime claims. ASEAN and China plan to conclude negotiations on the code by the end of 2026.

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