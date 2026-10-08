In France, Chief of the Defence Staff Fabien Mandon said that Germany had decided to withdraw from the joint Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) programme. It envisaged the creation of a ground combat system whose central element was to be a new tank.

As reported by Anadolu Agency, Mandon said this during hearings at the French National Assembly. He called it an important choice by Germany and noted that the land forces of the two countries had worked together for several years to define what the future main battle tank should be like.

The programme was launched in 2017

The MGCS programme was launched in 2017 to replace French Leclerc tanks and German Leopard 2 tanks with a ground combat system centred on a new tank. According to French television channel BFMTV, the project faced delays and disagreements over the distribution of industrial work, funding and technological solutions.

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The deployment of the system was postponed until 2040 or 2045. Mandon acknowledged that Germany's withdrawal was not good news for industry, while stressing that the work completed had made it possible to define the basic principles of the future tank.

France prepares to replace the Leclerc

According to the French general, France will continue to need heavy combat capabilities, including tank firepower. He also supported the development of additional platforms with robots, artificial intelligence and broader data sharing, which could potentially require fewer military personnel to operate.

Mandon said that the gradual withdrawal of the Leclerc from service should begin in 2038. According to him, France must begin research in 2027 to prepare for this deadline. Anadolu Agency notes that this statement was another setback for Franco-German defence cooperation after the failure of the Future Combat Air System project four months earlier. The programme, which also involved Spain, was intended to develop a next-generation fighter to replace the Rafale and Eurofighter in the 2040s.

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