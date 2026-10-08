At least 52 women and one girl detained in Afghanistan — UN News

In Afghanistan, the Taliban’s de facto authorities arrested or detained at least 52 women and one girl in Herat and Kabul from July to September over alleged violations of clothing requirements. This was reported by UN News, citing verified data from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

Detentions over clothing

According to UNAMA, the actual number of such cases may be significantly higher, as fear and social stigma prevent women from reporting detentions. Other women were also threatened with arrest.

As the mission noted, the detentions were linked to alleged violations of clothing requirements imposed by the de facto authorities. The cited reasons included not wearing a chador, visible hair, colored headscarves, makeup, or being in public without a mahram, meaning a male guardian. The women were released after several hours in custody.

UNAMA also reported cases of verbal abuse, beatings and threats against women, including shop owners. The mission stressed that such actions violate the rights of women and girls to freedom of movement, self-expression and autonomy, while the detentions intensify their social stigma and marginalization.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Return of millions of Afghans

Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) released data on the critical needs and reintegration barriers faced by nearly 6.5 million Afghans who have returned from Iran and Pakistan since 2023. According to the assessment, 58% of returnees were under the age of 18, and 77% lived in temporary shelters. Fifty-one percent of respondents lacked sufficient living space.

Among respondents aged 14 and older, 53% had not completed their education, half had no specialized experience, and 69% had not worked during the 30 days before the survey. Only 21% of respondents reported that all members of their households had documents, while 43% lacked documents required to access relevant services.

The IOM called for sustained support for returnees and the communities receiving them, including in employment, housing, documentation and access to basic services.

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