Polish President Karol Nawrocki arrived at the Constitutional Tribunal building, where a protest is underway. Information about the head of state's visit was confirmed by his spokesperson Rafał Leśkiewicz, RMF24 reports.

Statement on Berek's oath

Before the visit, Nawrocki said at a press conference that, in his opinion, Maciej Berek is not a Constitutional Tribunal judge if he has not completed the formalities of taking the oath before the president. The president also said that the oath before him could not have taken place because at that time he was receiving the president of Montenegro at the Presidential Palace.

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Oath in the Sejm

On Wednesday morning, Berek, whom the Sejm elected as a Constitutional Tribunal judge in September, took an oath in the Sejm using the wording “before the president.” He then submitted the written text of the oath to the Chancellery of the President of Poland with a notarized signature.

Berek arrived at the Constitutional Tribunal together with other judges elected by the Sejm during the current term. The tribunal's president, Bogdan Święczkowski, did not allow him to take part in hearing cases. Protesters, including representatives of the Border Defense Movement and Gazeta Polska clubs, are demonstrating outside the building.

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