UAE President Sheikh Mohamed has ordered the renaming of Al Ain International Airport to Tahnoun International Airport. The decision took effect immediately, The National reports.

In honor of Sheikh Tahnoun

The airport received its new name in honor of the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan. He was the Ruler's Representative in the Eastern Region of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi from the founding of the UAE until his death in 2024.

The airport is located about 18 kilometers from the oasis city of Al Ain. It is the second international airport in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Flights and passenger traffic

According to Abu Dhabi Airports, the airport serves more than 100,000 passengers annually and has regular flights operated by two airlines. On October 11, FlightRadar24 showed two scheduled flights: Pakistan International Airlines PK144 from Islamabad and Air India Express IX336 from Kozhikode.

Two years earlier, Abu Dhabi's main international airport was renamed Zayed International Airport, in honor of the UAE's founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

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