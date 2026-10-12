In Nigeria, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has brought charges against Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON) and the company’s director, Russian citizen Dmitry Zavyalov, in a money laundering case. According to the commission, the case concerns the alleged failure to report transfers totaling 582.43 million naira, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Transfers in 2024

The EFCC alleges that ALSCON and Zavyalov failed to notify the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML) in writing about transactions from the company’s account carried out between March and July 2024.

According to the prosecution materials, Udatson Nigeria received 147.52 million naira in March, 156.03 million naira in April, 121.43 million naira in May, and 127.34 million naira in July. The list also includes 15.12 million naira transferred to Urico Global Services in April and 15 million naira paid to Christopher Azogu in June.

The commission stated that written notification of SCUML about such transfers is required under Section 11(1)(b) of Nigeria’s Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2022.

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Court proceedings

Case No. FHC/ABJ/CR/644/2025 is being heard by the Federal High Court in Abuja. According to the EFCC, Zavyalov faces six amended charges.

ALSCON’s acting managing director, Ime Inyang, pleaded not guilty on the company’s behalf to all six counts. ALSCON’s lawyer asked for the charges to be dismissed, stating that the company was innocent. The court scheduled the start of the substantive hearing for January 27, 2027.

Zavyalov represents UC Rusal, which, according to the publication, owns a majority stake in ALSCON.

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