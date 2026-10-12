Cheaper interceptor missiles for the Patriot system were unveiled in the U.S.

The American defense company Anduril has unveiled the Steelfin family of interceptor missiles, which are being developed as a more affordable alternative to PAC-3 missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

According to the developer, the new interceptors could be roughly half the cost of current counterparts in the same class.

The development is driven by the need to reduce the cost of intercepting low-cost aerial targets, which are currently often destroyed using expensive missiles. This will allow for more efficient use of air and missile defense resources.

Steelfin will feature a two-stage design. The first stage will be responsible for accelerating the missile, and the second for intercepting the target. The design can be adapted to various combat missions by changing the boosters and individual components, including the homing head.

The company emphasizes that the use of common components should simplify production, modernization, and adaptation of the missiles to new threats.

At the same time, Anduril has not yet disclosed the specific cost of the Steelfin. The stated twofold price reduction is currently an estimate by the developer.

Source: Anduril

Poland has faced delays in the delivery of U.S. weapons. In particular, PAC-3 MSE missiles for the Patriot air defense systems will not be delivered to the Polish Army by the scheduled dates.

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