UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has announced a public inquiry into the deaths of two Jewish men during an attack on a synagogue in Manchester in October 2025. The Jerusalem Post reports.

Those killed in the attack

Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz were killed during the attack on the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue. The attack occurred during Yom Kippur.

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National security materials

According to the publication, 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian origin Jihad Al-Shamie told police that he had acted on behalf of the Islamic State group. Law enforcement officers shot him dead.

Mahmood told parliamentarians that the public inquiry would make it possible to hear all evidence, including sensitive national security materials that otherwise could not be fully examined.

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