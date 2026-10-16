Polish President Karol Nawrocki will again submit to Prime Minister Donald Tusk a request to appoint four members of the Management Board of the National Bank of Poland. This requires the countersignature of the head of government, said Paweł Szefernaker, head of the Presidential Chancellery, RMF24 reports.

Minimum board composition

According to Szefernaker, the Management Board of the National Bank of Poland currently consists of six people, which is the statutory minimum. The term of office of the bank’s vice president, Adam Lipiński, expires on November 4. If the board’s composition is not supplemented by then, five members will remain on it from November 5.

The head of the Presidential Chancellery called the situation unprecedented and said that the state body would operate with a composition that is contrary to legal requirements. He also stressed that, in his words, this situation is not the result of inaction by the National Bank of Poland.

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Candidates to be returned to the prime minister

Szefernaker said that in February Nawrocki had already submitted to Tusk a request to appoint four board members and asked for a countersignature. In May, the prime minister, according to him, returned these documents unsigned.

The president plans to again propose the candidacies of Przemysław Litwiniuk, Ludwik Kotecki, Marcin Zarzecki and Marta Kightley. Szefernaker said that the crisis surrounding the National Bank of Poland could, in his assessment, destabilize public finances, harm confidence in Poland’s finances worldwide and trigger a new wave of rising prices.

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