Delhi police detain CJP founder Dipke ahead of protest — Dawn

In India, Delhi police detained Abhijit Dipke, the founder of the youth movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), ahead of a planned protest in the capital's central business district. Participants in the actions are demanding the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the revision of voter rolls, Dawn reports.

Detention ahead of the action

A video stream on CJP's Instagram account shows Dipke leaving his home and heading toward the street, where police officers stopped him. After a brief argument, he was placed in a police vehicle and taken away. One of the officers told the activist that he was being detained. Dipke responded: “I have not broken any law right now… how can you detain me?”

Earlier, police had met with Dipke and warned him against holding the protest. There was no immediate comment from law enforcement regarding the detention.

Protests over voter rolls

CJP, opposition forces and student organizations held actions almost every day this month. Critics of the voter roll revision say it benefits Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. More than 130 million voters were removed from the rolls during the procedure. The Election Commission denies favoring any political force and says voters removed in error can register again.

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Dipke called on supporters to gather in the evening at Central Park in the Connaught Place area to unfurl and raise the national flag. The action was also announced in support of two CJP leaders who were detained this week and sent to jail for five days after demonstrating at a protest site despite a ban.

Restrictions in the capital's center

Delhi city authorities closed Central Park for two days, citing administrative reasons. Police banned public gatherings near Connaught Place, citing concerns over public order and security. Thousands of security personnel were deployed in parts of the city, and metal barricades were installed at key intersections.

Election authorities say the revision of the rolls was intended to remove duplicates, records of deceased people and fraudulent entries. Critics say the removals disproportionately affected minorities, including Muslims.

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