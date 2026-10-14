US President Donald Trump said during a campaign rally in Wasilla, Alaska, that the United States may take further action against Iran. Anadolu Agency reports.

Statement at the rally

Trump addressed supporters while campaigning for Republican Party candidates ahead of the US midterm elections scheduled for November 3. He said those present would see further US action regarding Iran and also said that the Iranian side is “waiting.”

The US president added that the main issue is preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Axios report

Trump’s statement came after Axios published a report saying that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had discussed conducting a major new operation against Iran before elections in both countries.

Axios, citing two US officials and other informed sources, reported that these conversations took place before Trump publicly stated that he would not strike Iran before the US midterm elections.

Read us on