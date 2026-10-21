US President Donald Trump said that the United States would not carry out strikes on Iran before the midterm elections scheduled for November 3. He also reported productive discussions between Washington and Tehran, without disclosing details.

Trump’s statement

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that Iran was, in his words, in a difficult economic and military position and that the blockade would remain in place. At the same time, he stressed that the United States would not attack Iran before the midterm elections.

As NDTV reports, the president’s statement came after oil prices rose amid reports of possible new US strikes before the vote.

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Reports on strike options

The Atlantic magazine reported that the White House had asked the Pentagon to develop options for strikes on Iranian targets that could be used before the elections. The New York Times also wrote about preparations for such plans, noting that Trump had expressed an ambiguous attitude toward them.

Oil prices were also affected by tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, which is strategically important for global trade, as well as fighting between Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi Arabia. The UKMTO maritime agency reported that a tanker off Qatar’s northern coast was hit by several projectiles; the number of casualties was not specified.

Trump said that a temporary increase in gasoline prices was an acceptable price for preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. He also said that the media had misinterpreted his remarks about a possible threat to Los Angeles and San Diego.

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