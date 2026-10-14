US President Donald Trump said that preparations are underway in Greenland to begin large-scale exploration for oil, gas and minerals. He wrote about this on his Truth Social platform, CBS News reports.

Trump provided no details about the planned work. He also said that, according to experts, the volume of easily accessible oil on the island is allegedly far greater than in almost any other territory in the world.

Security agreement

The US president also stressed Greenland's strategic importance for the defense of the United States in Europe. According to him, in the event of a future attack, the island would give the United States time, an advantageous location and visibility to counter drones, missiles or other types of weapons.

More than four weeks before this statement, the United States, Greenland and Denmark, which oversees the territory, signed a new security agreement. The document gives the United States broad access to the island's airspace and territory and is intended to strengthen the American military and security presence.

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Resources and military presence

The agreement primarily concerns the use of Greenland for military purposes, but it also mentions resource extraction and cooperation in the minerals sector without specifying projects. It allows the United States to expand Pituffik Space Base, the northernmost US military facility, which serves as a missile early-warning system.

The United States may also establish additional bases in Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig, located approximately 950 miles apart. Each party may propose new defense areas provided they are approved by the other participants in the agreement.

The document has no expiration date and prohibits countries outside NATO from establishing bases on the island without the consent of the parties. Industry experts believe that Greenland's mineral resources have only been partially explored, and their extraction has so far not been economically viable for private companies.

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