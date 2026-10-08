US President Donald Trump said during a campaign event in San Antonio, Texas, that he no longer wants to make a deal with Iran. He also claimed that the Iranian side was ready to offer the United States anything.

Negotiations and possible strikes

As CNBC reports, US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff was working on an agreement with Iran. Trump spoke positively of his work.

NBC News, citing a US official and another person familiar with the discussions, reported that the US president and his national security team were considering the possibility of resuming large-scale military operations in the coming weeks. Axios previously wrote that a possible resumption of hostilities could involve large-scale bombing of Iranian energy, infrastructure and nuclear facilities.

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Tehran's response

Earlier this week, Trump said that Washington did not know who was governing Iran during negotiations to end the conflict. Iranian officials rejected this assessment. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that the problem lay in contradictory positions and ambiguous signals from US officials.

Oil market

According to Kpler, oil prices remained high, although exports from the Middle East had almost recovered to pre-conflict levels. Total volumes of crude oil leaving the Persian Gulf, excluding Iran, together with volumes from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, amounted to about 18.5 million barrels per day. Kpler analyst Matt Wright forecasts a slow and uneven normalization of shipments if the conflict continues.

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