In Tallinn, on October 12, Ulle Madise took the oath of office and assumed the post of president of Estonia. The ceremony took place in the Riigikogu plenary hall after the final address by the previous head of state, Alar Karis, Anadolu Agency reports, citing ERR.

Oath in parliament

After taking the oath, Madise delivered her first speech as president. The 51-year-old lawyer was elected head of state following a secret ballot in parliament, receiving 71 votes. The vote took place before the inauguration ceremony.

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Experience in the public sector

Madise was born and educated in Tartu. She worked at the Ministry of Justice, the Constitutional Committee of the Riigikogu, and the National Audit Office. Since 2015, she had held the position of Chancellor of Justice, and at the end of 2021 she was reappointed for a second term.

Madise's candidacy was nominated by 75 lawmakers representing the Reform Party, Eesti 200, Isamaa, the Social Democrats, and non-party parliamentarians.

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