In the United Kingdom, the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) named five National Health Service (NHS) employees in its investigation over their social media posts. According to the Jerusalem Post, the CAA drew attention to claims that Zionists control the world and the media, references to Hamas members as “resistance,” and wishes for the death of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

NHS employees in the investigation

Those mentioned in the report include registered midwife Fatima Mohamied, who was appointed a cultural safety specialist at West Middlesex Hospital in London. The CAA cited, among other things, her response to a post by Jackie Walker about Palestinians’ right to resist, as well as a deleted blog in which Mohamied criticized the Midwifery Forum for inviting Zionists. The publication notes that referrals concerning her to the Nursing and Midwifery Council and to the police under the Prevent programme were rejected. Her lawsuit against a former employer is ongoing.

The CAA also named Dr Mohamed Abdelaal Rageb Elfarra of St James’s University Hospital in Leeds. In a video from a protest on April 1, 2025, he said that Zionists control the media and the world. Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said it has procedures concerning appropriate staff conduct and investigates all allegations.

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Statements by other individuals and the NHS response

The investigation also mentions occupational therapist Zaida Perveen Akhtar, psychiatrist Ahmed Seweli, and emergency medicine practitioner Nadim Crow. According to the source, Akhtar shared a video about Netanyahu’s son which, in the view of the report’s authors, contained an implication of a beating. Seweli posted wishes for Netanyahu’s death, while Crow published conspiratorial claims about Zionism. Crow was suspended from his job at Royal Free Hospital in August 2024 after colleagues complained about his online activity; he is challenging his employer’s actions at a tribunal, alleging discrimination and harassment.

NHS England said that antisemitism and racism in the healthcare system are unacceptable, and that local organizations must apply a zero-tolerance policy. The agency also reported implementing the recommendations of Lord Mann’s review, including mandatory antisemitism training for staff and increased accountability for managers.

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