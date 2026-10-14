Republican U.S. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and Democrat Josh Turek, a member of the Iowa House of Representatives, held their second and final debate in Des Moines for Iowa's open U.S. Senate seat. They are competing for the seat of Republican Senator Joni Ernst, who is leaving office. As The Hill reports, recent polls show the candidates nearly tied, although Decision Desk HQ considers Hinson a slight favorite in the November race.

The debate, organized by WHO 13, focused primarily on the cost of living and the war in Iran. Hinson, who is supported by President Donald Trump, criticized his agreement with Russia, the aggressor state, regarding diesel fuel. She said the United States should lower gasoline and diesel prices, but not make deals with Russia to do so, instead proposing to reduce the federal gasoline tax and consider a rebate program.

Dispute over the war and fuel prices

Turek also opposed the agreement with Moscow, but reproached Hinson for her votes against a war powers resolution that was intended to limit the war in Iran. According to him, Hinson voted seven times to continue the conflict, which, he claims, caused a significant increase in gasoline prices in Iowa.

Hinson had previously differed with Trump on some campaign issues: last month, she called for an end to the war in Iran. The Hill notes that agricultural states, including Iowa, have been affected by rising diesel fuel prices amid the conflict.

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Mutual accusations

During the debate, the candidates also argued over personal finances and attendance at sessions. Turek said that Hinson allegedly uses her work in Congress for personal enrichment and to support billionaires. He pointed to the 2021 sale of an insurance agency co-owned by Hinson's husband, Matt Arenholz, to a private investment company.

Hinson responded that she owns no publicly traded stocks and called Turek's accusations lies. Her August financial disclosure lists mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, as well as private shares in High Street Insurance Partners owned by her husband, valued at between $1 million and $5 million.

In turn, Hinson criticized Turek's attendance at sessions of the state legislature. According to PolitiFact, between January 12 and April 2, he missed 261 of 445 votes of the full Iowa House of Representatives. Turek acknowledged the absences, explaining them by his demanding campaign schedule, and said he holds meetings with voters in all 99 districts of the state.

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